Declan Rice showed his true class after Arsenal’s win at West Ham

They say whoever laughs last laughs the longest. Having been verbally abused by West Ham Fans in the Carabao Cup, Declan Rice had a right to smile on Sunday but didn’t.

I’m a believer that cream rises to the top. That’s what happened at the weekend, yet the midfielder chose not to point that out.

Mocked after conceding a penalty when the two sides faced the Emirates, this was the proof that the grass is greener in North London after all. Yet our DM remained silent.

Showing incredible maturity for a 25-year-old, Rice ignored the jeers when he took a set piece, scored and was subbed.

At the final whistle he privately took a stroll around London Stadium and applauded every stand, no matter if he was being clapped back or if the hand gestures were different.

In that one moment it sums up his first season as a Gunner and highlights why he’s such a massive part of our future.

He represents the class. He’s shown that from day one since he pulled on the red and white shirt.

On his debut he can be seen mouthing the words to North London Forever (that didn’t go down well in the East End of London).

My favourite image of this season is the final whistle when we beat Man United. Rice had just scored his first goal for us and was serenaded with 60,000 people singing Rice Rice Baby.

He shook his head in disbelief that he was now on this stage. He’s humbled enough not to take that for granted, not forgetting where he came from.

For decades we haven’t had many players you felt were truly proud to represent our badge. We went through captains desperate to leave, players running down their contracts.

You sense Rice, having lived in the Capital, understands how big a club we are?

Against his former employers Rice didn’t care about what others thought of him because no one can control what he thinks of them.

He didn’t concern himself with how he was treated, the only dignity he could dictate was his own.

To your own self be true ….

It means as long as you can look in the mirror and be content with how you conducted yourself, that’s all that matters. Rice could do that; not all Hammers can say the same.

If you can’t respect the man who captained you to your only trophy in 40 years why follow the sport?

Yes, he earns enough to rise above the insults and disrespect, but let’s stress many other professionals haven’t.

Our fan base is not innocent by the way. Listen to the chants aimed at Adebayor, Nasri, Van Persie, etc. I have zero sympathy for any grown adult who verbally abuses another human being and then looks silly when that player rubs it in their face.

Some West Ham supporters looked silly.

Look at Odegaard’s reaction to our 6th goal. Our skipper understood the narrative on offer, the significance, that this was rubbing salt into the opposition wounds.

The same home fans (those who hadn’t left) who had so much to say looked foolish.

Yet Rice still thanked them.

Class!

You see at West Ham……greats become heroes …….. But at Arsenal …. Heroes become legends.

Dan