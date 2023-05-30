Declan Rice speaks with Thomas Tuchel in potential blow to Arsenal

Arsenal has suffered a setback in their pursuit of Declan Rice, as the West Ham midfielder is now reportedly open to leaving England after holding discussions with Thomas Tuchel.

Mikel Arteta’s team has identified Rice as a key target for the summer transfer window and has been eager to add him to their squad. However, they have faced competition from Manchester United, who were confident in their ability to secure the midfielder’s signature under the management of Erik ten Hag.

The situation took a turn when Bayern Munich, led by Tuchel, expressed their interest in Rice. The German club’s involvement has potentially tilted the scales in their favour, and they may now be frontrunners in the race to sign the midfielder.

According to a report in The Daily Mail, Rice had a positive conversation with Tuchel, which has made him open to the idea of playing for Bayern Munich. This development comes as a blow to Arsenal’s hopes of securing Rice’s services for the upcoming season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is one of the finest midfielders available on the market and we must be prepared to face serious competition for his signature.

The Englishman has been one of the most outstanding players in his position and knows he will win many titles at Bayern, so we must convince him that staying in England is a good idea.

If we fail in that regard, Rice will be a Bayern player in the coming weeks because they have what it takes to land him.

Video – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer transfer window

Here is their first analysis of the summer, where Alfie and Rob discuss and predict every single possible Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…