Declan Rice stats against Forest shows why we trust Arteta’s judgement

Declan Rice has marked his Premier League debut appearance for Arsenal against Nottingham Forest this afternoon, and there are no complaints about his performance.

Having recently joined Arsenal for a record-breaking fee, the English midfielder is anticipated to enhance the Gunners’ midfield and assume a prominent role within the team.

Although he has encouraged judgment to be reserved until the end of his tenure, every aspect of his gameplay will be under scrutiny from both critics and fans.

In the match against Forest, Rice showcased his skills and emerged as one of Arsenal’s standout players. TNT Sports has shared statistics from his performance, revealing that he made 102 touches and successfully completed 92 percent of his passes. Additionally, he contributed ten final third entries and secured victory in six duels.

Rice’s contributions were not limited to the offensive side, as he also demonstrated defensive prowess by winning possession five times, executing four tackles, and making one interception, among other noteworthy statistics.

As the season unfolds, the expectation is that Rice’s performance will only improve, making him an asset to Arsenal’s midfield and adding depth to their gameplay.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice has made a more than good enough start to life at the club and we should be more than satisfied.

The midfielder will only get better, so we just need to appreciate that he came out of such a tough game with satisfaction.