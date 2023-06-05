Declan Rice stats show he would a brilliant upgrade on Xhaka for Arsenal

As per the Daily Telegraph’s Luke Edwards, Declan Rice’s Arsenal move could be a bid away, as he feels the midfielder and Arsenal may have “secretly” agreed to the transfer.
“Arsenal are supposedly and have been quite like Real Madrid with Bellingham; they’ve supposedly got this deal verbally agreed with somebody that he’ll come to Arsenal, but West Ham are being sensible; they realise he won’t sign a new contract, and they’re trying to maximise what they will get for him, and I’ve heard them looking for as much as £150m for him,” said Edwards on the BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily Podcast.
Let’s say Arsenal brings him on board; he could replace Granit Xhaka in the starting 11. If he does replace the departing Swiss international, who will benefit more from his arrival? Martin Odegaard, who else? The Arsenal skipper is just coming off a resurgent season at Arsenal; he managed 15 goals and seven assists. Many expect him to continue soaring next term, and what a great opportunity he would have to do so playing alongside Rice.
If Odegaard could thrive playing alongside Xhaka, he could go to greater heights alongside Rice, considering the West Ham midfield is an upgrade for the Swiss international. While in 37 games last season, Xhaka only managed 10 blocks, 15 interceptions, 34 tackles (27 being successful), 41 clearances, and 19 headed clearances,
Rice, in the same number of games, bettered his stats as he had 15 blocks and 63 interceptions, 79 tackles (38 being successful), 55 clearances, and 32 headed clearances. Looking at those numbers, the West Ham man could make the difference in the Arsenal engine room.
Odegaard will only focus on attacking with the Hammer on board, continuing to develop as a playmaker and thereby taking his own play to another level….
Looking at those stats Rice is clearly the better player, although Xhaka scored more goals than Declan. Many people seem to be not convinced that Rice is as good as he actually is and I really don’t understand why, because IF we get him he will be a massive player for us.
Reading between the lines, sometimes I feel there are political reasons as to why certain people don’t like him, but although I know exactly what I mean by that, I wouldn’t wish to open a can of worms. The guy is just very good and that’s all there is to it. Would be great to get him AND Caciedo but unlikely because together they will cost a fortune which we will probably not pay.
Slowly, I am coming to think thrlikelihood is NOW, that Rice IS MORE LIKELY TO COME THAN TO US , THAN HE IS NOT TO. Please if you are reading this post, do not misinterpret ny carefully chosen words.
I think it MORE LIKELY, but that does NOT mean I think it certain It will come down to a game of bluff between Rice andWest Ham, since I think United will outbid us.
But IMO he WANTS to come to us, not to them and will threaten to run down his contract unless they relent. .
So THAT is the game of bluff, or poker, I refer to. I give us around a 60% chance of winning it, but still at huge cost and that will certainly effect our other spendings.
Following EG ‘s post I agree with him that Rice is TRUE TOP CLASS, both as a player AND as a human being.
He is EXACTLY the type of person I would LOVE to see at our club.
All joking aside it is nice that such telling statistics have been produced as real evidence of Rice’s abilities.
These are cherry picked stats if I’ve ever seen them. Arsenal have far more of the ball than whu so how can you compare how many tackles, interceptions etc? It’s commonly done with defenders, but these stats will naturally depend on how much defending they have to do – it might not be that much if they’re in a very strong side, or it might be a great deal of they’re in a weaker side.
I was hoping to see something relating to passing ability – however that would probably make xhaka appear the better player (which also might not be fair because of the aforementioned differences between their teams).
And I don’t think rice being a good ball winner would *necessarily* help odegaard – what would help odegaard more *might* be a player who supports the attack better than xhaka – a player who makes himself available for passes either in the build up or in the box, or one who can more consistently find odegaard in space.
Not saying I think rice would be bad, just not a fan of this kind of analysis.