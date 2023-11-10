Declan Rice tells Arsenal fans which position he prefers to play

Declan Rice was Arsenal’s big summer signing. They desired him so much that they paid £105 million to bring him aboard.

Months into the season, the 24-year-old has been outstanding, delivering game after game. Mikel Arteta has already used him as a No. 6 and as a No. 8. He appears to be at ease in both of these midfield roles. Notably, many believe that he gets to show his brilliance when he plays as a No. 8, as he has the pleasure of showing his ball skills with his brilliant technical ability.

There has been some discussion about whether Rice is efficient, either as a No. 8 or a No. 6, but the question is which position he prefers. Rice, speaking on TNT after the 2-0 Champions League win over Sevilla, revealed that playing as No. 6 is his preferred position.

“I think my best position is probably as a number 6. My biggest strength is breaking up the play and taking the ball from deep,” Rice told TNT Sports post-match.

“I do get excited when I play number 8, though. I get to show the other side of my game. I didn’t stop running tonight!”

However, he noted that he will always seek to deliver wherever he is played, saying, “I’ve just been taking it game by game. I don’t want to be boring, but every time I put the shirt on, I try to start well.

“I want to do the best I can for the team. There’s more I can still add. But it’s been a good start. I’m excited for what’s to come.”

So far, in which position has Rice impressed you while featuring for the Gunners?

