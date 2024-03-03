Declan Rice thinks Arsenal were the best team last year and have learned from that collapse

Arsenal’s winning the 2023–24 league title will serve as a redemption story after they failed last season. Declan Rice in the Mirror has disclosed that the Gunners are still perplexed about losing the 2022–23 league title. However, he concedes that, based on his firsthand observations at the Emirates, everyone at the club has learned from last season’s disappointments.

While at the London Football Awards, the record Gunner signing couldn’t help but indicate that the Gunners have advanced to the next level. He told the Mirror: “I think last year, Arsenal were the best team in the league. They slipped up at the end and obviously, City always come on so strong. I think the word that they said now is that they can’t believe they lost the league obviously eight points ahead.

“This year, I feel everyone including the manager and the staff, everyone’s learned from their mistakes

Unfortunately, as of Match Day 26 of the league season, Arsenal is not at the top of the table. They are currently two points behind Liverpool, who lead the title race by two points. Obviously, this time around Arsenal are ‘chasers’, and if they did learn from how City pursued them down last season to beat them to the title, Liverpool will be in for an unpleasant awakening.

It would appear that Arsenal can only win the league title if they stay focused on themselves and maintain their excellent goal-scoring record as they play each game as if it were a final.

Premier League glory after a 20 year gap will be amazing for Arsenal fans, won’t it?

Sam P

