Declan Rice trying to lure national teammate to Arsenal

Declan Rice reportedly wants to play alongside Morgan Rogers at club level as well as for England, with Arsenal increasing their interest in the Aston Villa attacker this summer. According to Football365, Rice is playing a leading role in Arsenal’s efforts to persuade Rogers to move to the Emirates.

Rogers has developed into one of the finest young players in England and continues to impress with his performances for Aston Villa. The attacker is regarded as one of the club’s most important players, and his consistent displays have attracted significant attention from across Europe in recent months.

Aston Villa Facing Growing Pressure

Aston Villa are keen to keep Rogers in their squad, but the club understand that retaining him could become difficult after another outstanding campaign. His performances helped Villa secure the Europa League title this summer, further increasing interest in his future ahead of the new season.

Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring Rogers closely as they continue strengthening their squad. The attacker is now viewed as one of the most exciting talents in European football, and several leading clubs are believed to be considering a move for him during the current transfer window.

Arsenal Determined To Complete Deal

Arsenal believe Rogers could add more quality and depth to their squad after winning the league title and reaching the Champions League final. The Gunners are determined to remain competitive at the highest level next season and see Rogers as an important addition to their attacking options.

Rice is reportedly leading Arsenal’s charm offensive as they attempt to secure a deal quickly. Rogers is believed to be interested in the opportunity to join a bigger club, while Arsenal are hoping to complete an agreement as soon as the World Cup comes to an end.

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