Declan Rice uses one word to describe his Arsenal teammate

Bukayo Saka has cemented his status as one of England’s premier players, representing both Arsenal and the national team with distinction. His consistently strong performances have earned him a prominent role in both squads.

Saka has the privilege of sharing the pitch with several teammates at both the club and international level. Most notably, Declan Rice recently joined him at Arsenal, becoming a new addition to the team.

Saka has revealed that he made an effort to convince Rice to choose Arsenal during the summer transfer window when the Gunners were pursuing the talented midfielder. Rice has since settled in well at the club and is currently on international duty with the England national team, where he can continue to develop his game alongside Saka.

Rice has been busy with some social media duties for the England TikTok account and when asked to describe Saka, he said in one of the videos:

“Starboy.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka and Rice respect each other a lot and usually only have good things to say about the other.

This is the exact type of spirit we expect in our camp and it will help our players to develop a rapport on and off the pitch.

Saka and Rice are players we expect to do well in this campaign and their performance will go a long way to determine how well we will do as a team as well.