Declan Rice v Thomas Partey – Analysis of their qualities and characters in detail

Is there good reason to prefer Rice over Partey? by Mr Munday
Over the course of the last season Arsenal played some incredible football and were rightly lauded with praise from all quarters.
Ødegaard, Saka, Saliba and Zinchenko were probably the four players that received the most consistent plaudits for their outstanding displays on the field. Yet ask any proper Arsenal fan and they will tell you that Arsenal were only ever at their very best when the midfield mastermind Thomas Partey was on form.
Yes, on form, Partey protected the defence, linked defence and attack with fluid brilliance, picked out killer passes and even provided a long-distance goal threat with his terrifying hammer boot that sends the ball harder and faster in a straight line than I can remember anyone ever hitting a ball before.
Indeed, Arsenal were at their unstoppable oppressive pinnacle in 22/23 when the opposition no longer knew where to place themselves and who to mark to shut out the threat. Spread yourselves too evenly and the craft of the Arsenal players would find a way to work through and slot it in, but hold yourselves too far back and you risked being on the receiving end of one of Thomas “Thor” Partey’s thunderbolts. In those moments Arsenal simply felt irresistible.
Rice, for all his industry and tactical nous, still seems a long way off being able to produce the type of masterful displays that we have come to know from Partey. However, there is another side to our favourite Ghanaian footballer that fans of the clubs he has played for can’t help but notice – sometimes he just simply goes missing altogether.
Many griped and groaned about the time he spent out injured, of how we needed a player that was more consistently present on the field of play rather than warming a bench. For that he can hardly be blamed, but one can raise question marks over his character and performance during matches where he has in fact been amongst the on-field eleven, but one has the feeling that he might as well not even have been there at all.
Many fans are of the opinion that had Partey continued his scintillating form through to the end of the season or at least managed to reproduce something near the type of performance level we know that he can, then we would have had a far greater chance of winning our first title in two decades.
True, Saliba’s injury greatly affected the team in terms of defensive solidity but Partey’s form falling off a cliff was just as much a cause of our decline in my opinion. Knowing how fantastic he can be, Arteta persisted with him until it became clear that he wasn’t going to get his mojo back. By the end he was but a pale shadow of the man that we had seen earlier on in the campaign.
This is not new for the player, either, for Diego Simeone and Atletico fans will tell you that they know the curious nature of Partey’s complex and mercurial talent – they let him go for the same reason of inconsistency.
Atletico have not yet managed to replace his skillset and many fear that Arsenal too will find it hard to fill the void he leaves behind if they do usher him out of the door. However, in signing Declan Rice we have the man that will fight tooth and nail to do so and has every chance of succeeding.
Added to Partey’s inconsistency and injury problems, there has also emerged the ugly story of criminal charges against him that cannot have helped him at all in playing his best football on a regular basis. One got the feeling that his head was elsewhere.
Rice, on the other hand, is the complete opposite of the Ghanaian in this respect. He has chosen to stay in London to be surrounded by the solid and supportive family he loves, he has his head squarely on his shoulders and he is a consistent performer. Rarely injured, he gives his all every game, showing incredible stamina and that relentlessness of persistence that fits so well with what has become the trademark style of “Artetaball”.
Arteta is forging a character and resilience to this team that we have not seen at the club since the likes of Adams and Keown departed. All of that combined with an intelligence of play that makes us very hard to beat.
Seen this way, despite not quite being able to match Partey’s level of skill when at his best, Rice is quite possibly a better fit in terms of the spirit that the manager wants to instil in his players.
The impressive young man is known for his loveable and positive personality, for having been a huge influence in the West Ham dressing room, and is seen as a serious candidate for future England captain as well as Arsenal skipper.
On top of his obvious qualities as a player, these rare character traits are part of what have made Rice’s price tag quite so high.
In the long run I’m sure all concerned will look back and see it as a very wise investment indeed.
Mr Munday
Love at Rice’s you tube tackles holds & runs with the ball better than Partey
I know statistics don’t tell the whole story but they have a role to play. It would have been nice if the writer of this article provided some statistics in the Rice Vs Partey comparison.
Rice is taller and seems to have a better stamina, but I think Partey/ Jorginho have better close control and are more skilled
If he fails as a CDM, we know that Arteta could always convert him into an AM or CB
I agree, except I can’t see him being an AM (I’m thinking you mean like a classic no10 sort of player), and my understanding is that he’s highly resistant to the idea of being a CB (though I think he could be a brilliant one). If he’s not able to play the DM role like partey of jorginho, I suspect he’ll play a role similar to xhaka – I think he’s probably best suited to that kind of box to box ‘support’ role tbh.
I really think that point about partey and jorginho being more skilled is the crucial one. The fact that defenders could practically smash passes into partey, and he could control the ball and either move or pass into space so consistently is what really made the team click. I struggle to see how we can play out from the back as effectively as we did last season if partey leaves, and rice takes his place. But we’ll see – I do expect to be proven wrong, as either rice will exceed my expectations or arteta will tweak the system to make it work.
I mean he could play the left AM role as Xhaka did
I’m also curious to see how Rice would fare in the CDM position. Luckily, we’ve still got Jorginho and Elneny if Rice flops in deep-midfield area
Gai, watch how Rice plays with Kalvin Philips or Jude Belinham for England he is good at CDM. I would have preferred midfield trio of
Rice– Jorginho– Odegard for steel in the midfield because of physical oppositions. But the Havertz won’t be benched.
Another attractive and wise piece from this welcome new writer.
What most struck me as VITALLY IMPORTANT was the word “consistent”.
Consistency is of PARAMOUNT IMPORTANCE in any top level side . Consistent talent easily trumps top play, but with slack periods happening regularly. Consistency brings RELIABILITY and is thus the single MOST necessary quality in ANY REAL top level player.
I do seem to remember about halfway through the season people questioning why rice was so highly rated – is he really that consistent, or did he just finish the season strongly? That is a genuine question
Yes, he really IS that consistent.
Arsenal had season-after-season derailed due to injuries for as long as I can remember. So many of our best players spent far more time being treated than actually playing at their proper level, so regardless of whose fault it is or isn’t, the club needs players to actually play football, and therefore being injured all the time is a problem. Would you employ somebody that was good at their job but took 7 months per year off-sick? So as much as I really like Thomas Partey, we need players that are fit, and players that keep their heads in big games under pressure. Seems to me Rice easily wins in that department. Don’t see why Partey can’t be kept as a reserve though, like to replace Elneny?
Arsenal now has two world class players in my opinion, though they are slightly different in their game of play.
They are both tenacious tackler defensively sound , protect and carries the ball well,
Though the Englishman excels in aerial prowess and has added goals to his game.
The Ghanaian thrives in tight spaces with close controls and has Hollywood passes that can only be match by Jorginho.
Where Rice is fitter than Partey or not will be known only after he plays for Arsenal. Staying fit entire season playing for Westham could be different from doing the same for Arsenal.
It will be nice if Arsenal can keep Partey for another year.