Who Would Arsenal fans prefer this summer? Declan Rice Vs Moises Caicedo?

The current bunch of Arsenal hierarchy is known for doing their homework earlier when it comes to new signings. Credit to them, they have done that brilliantly and the rewards are evident.

We have seen how smartly they went about their businesses last summer. They went for Jesus instead of Richarlison. They didn’t waste time picking Alex Zinchenko when the price for their prime target Lisandro Martinez went over the roof after Manchester United’s intervention with “mind boggling” bid.

In January, another prime target Mudryk had all but sealed his most talked about move to Arsenal before Chelsea with their new owners put that “crazy” deal and money and blew Edu and co out of the water. But in Trossard, Arsenal has signed a very good player albeit short-term (compared to Mudryk). However, as per current statistics, he has surpassed Mudryk on almost all fronts except speed.

The summer window is only a few months away. Arsenal’s link to both Rice and Caicedo isn’t fading away. They are both fantastic players. However, Arsenal can not have both on top of what they currently have in the DM department.

So, for all Gooners out there, if you have been given a choice to sign between Rice and Caicedo, who you could go for and why?

Aziz Senzia

A Gooner fan from Tanzania