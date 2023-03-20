Who Would Arsenal fans prefer this summer? Declan Rice Vs Moises Caicedo?

Who Would You Pick? Declan Rice Vs Moises Caicedo? by Aziz Senzia
The current bunch of Arsenal hierarchy is known for doing their homework earlier when it comes to new signings. Credit to them, they have done that brilliantly and the rewards are evident.
We have seen how smartly they went about their businesses last summer. They went for Jesus instead of Richarlison. They didn’t waste time picking Alex Zinchenko when the price for their prime target Lisandro Martinez went over the roof after Manchester United’s intervention with “mind boggling” bid.
In January, another prime target Mudryk had all but sealed his most talked about move to Arsenal before Chelsea with their new owners put that “crazy” deal and money and blew Edu and co out of the water. But in Trossard, Arsenal has signed a very good player albeit short-term (compared to Mudryk). However, as per current statistics, he has surpassed Mudryk on almost all fronts except speed.
The summer window is only a few months away. Arsenal’s link to both Rice and Caicedo isn’t fading away. They are both fantastic players. However, Arsenal can not have both on top of what they currently have in the DM department.
So, for all Gooners out there, if you have been given a choice to sign between Rice and Caicedo, who you could go for and why?
Aziz Senzia
A Gooner fan from Tanzania
—————————————
WATCH – A very happy Mikel Arteta discusses Arsenal’s pivotal win over Crystal Palace
WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids
Brighton won’t sell Caicedo to us so let’s forget and find the money and get Rice.
Neither will want to warm the bench as they are both behind TP. So I think we will get neither unless we are prepared to offload either Xhaka or Jorginho.
I do not think that is going to heppen.
happen (not heppen)
Never really paid attention to how Caicedo plays, but Rice can’t boss the midfield
Better forget them, because we’ll have Partey, Jorginho and Elneny for the CDM position next season
Neither of them. I agree with Graeme Souness and Roy Keane, who both stated that a top class central midfielder should have three main attributes and that Rice only has one of them. In other words, he’s great at snuffing out the opposition but he’s not creative at all and his goal scoring contribution is virtually zero. Caicedo is not much better in that respect. I would much prefer to have a “box-to-box” midfielder who excels in all areas of the field, such as Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Onana
From what I’ve seen caicedo normally plays box to box in style similar to Kante, whereas rice is a pure holding midfielder, who can gain a few yards with the odd burst. For me, caicedo could immediately challenge xhaka for a place (whether he takes it or not, in unsure) and I could see him providing decent cover for partey, whereas rice only does the latter. If its just between those two, caicedo would be my bet, but there’s plenty other midfielders out there
I was wondering if Kalvin Philips might be a less expensive alternative to both, and as a regular bench warmer this season could be a good fit and probably keen to move on.