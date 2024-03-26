Declan Rice will try to convince Ben White to play for England again

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has committed to convincing Ben White to play for England again.

White has not been involved with the national team since he controversially left their camp at the World Cup.

He has been in fantastic form for Arsenal as they chase the Premier League and Champions League titles.

England wants to win Euro 2024 and needs the best talents in the country in their squad to achieve this.

But White has informed them that he has no interest in returning to the team for now, a position which the national team handlers find saddening.

However, Rice has now committed to speaking with his club teammate and trying his best to convince him to return.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘When I get back I can have a conversation with him and see the ins and outs and see what he thinks.

‘I would love him to come. I think Bukayo (Saka) would. I think Aaron Ramsdale would. I think we’re all going to be on him when we get back to say… hopefully, he can change his mind but I don’t know the ins and outs of that conversation.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

White knows why he made that decision, and it could be difficult for him to change his mind, but that does not mean Rice should not try his best to get his teammate back to international football.

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

Watch the lastest video from our friends at DublinArsenal…

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…