Declan Rice’s unnecessary apology – A case of harsh refereeing

Arsenal’s midfield dynamo Declan Rice found himself at the centre of controversy following his dismissal in the 1-1 draw against Brighton. Despite the questionable nature of the decision, Rice offered an apology to his teammates and fans.

“I think from my behalf, that’s my first sending off in my career, so I just wanted to apologise obviously to my teammates, which I’ve done, and to the fans,” Rice stated, as quoted by the Irish Examiner.

This remorse, while demonstrating his professionalism, was arguably unwarranted given the circumstances of his red card.

The incident occurred when Rice lightly touched the ball away as Brighton’s Joel Veltman attempted to take a free-kick. Rice expressed shock at the decision, saying, “I’ve not sprinted back in front of him and smashed the ball away. I’ve touched the ball with the outside of my foot.”

Manager Mikel Arteta highlighted the inconsistency in refereeing, noting that Brighton’s Joao Pedro escaped punishment for a similar offence. This disparity in decision-making has reignited debates about officiating standards in the Premier League.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice did not need to apologise, yes he did tap the ball but come on, what happened to common sense in the game?

Some will say rules are rules but based on my observations, most pundits appear to have called the ref’s decision harsh and considering that is the general consensus then Rice apologising is indeed unwarranted.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…