Declan wins the JustArsenal Euro2020 Predictions Competition Final

After all those predictions, Declan and Kenya 001 were only seperated in the Euro2020 Final by Declan correctly choosing that Italy would receive more bookings and that Immobile would fail to have 2 or more shots on targets.

Congrats to Declan, give your details to Admin and at end of this month (along with Dan Kit) we will sort out trophies and prizes.

Great effort by Kenya 001. Considering he qualified in 23rd place in the domestic table, he’s been the underdog throughout these Championships.

Thank you to everyone for taking part.

Anyways only a month till the Prem kicks off and we can start the 2021/22 Predictions League………

Dan Smith