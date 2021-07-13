Declan wins the JustArsenal Euro2020 Predictions Competition Final

After all those predictions, Declan and Kenya 001 were only seperated in the Euro2020 Final by Declan correctly choosing that Italy would receive more bookings and that Immobile would fail to have 2 or more shots on targets.
Congrats to Declan, give your details to Admin and at end of this month (along with Dan Kit) we will sort out trophies and prizes.
Great effort by Kenya 001. Considering he qualified in 23rd place in the domestic table, he’s been the underdog throughout these Championships.
Thank you to everyone for taking part.
Anyways only a month till the Prem kicks off and we can start the 2021/22 Predictions League………
Dan Smith
Champione, champione, ole ole ole!!
Well done, Declan! Hard luck, Kenya, thought you’d got it on the bag!!
Roll on next season’s predictions!
Thanks, Dan…
Thanks Dan for a great competition and to everyone for being friendly throughout. As much as it’s nice to win something I would like whatever prize there is to be given to Kenya 001 as although penalties did not count, he did predict Italy would win the game. I hope this acceptable Dan? Looking forward to next season and watching Hibs v Arsenal tonight. Peace and Love to everyone, Declan Bolton-Block x
Good lad Declan!
Does anyone know if there’s a link/channel that those overseas can watch on?
I’ll be watching online on Arsenal.com . I assume it’s watchable world wide?
Congratulations declan💯💯💯
thanx Dan, looking forward to participate in the coming season as well
Really enjoyed it💯
…aand in other news
The boys are out again tonight 🥳🥳
Can’t wait. Hope it’s televised.
At a cost… on Arsenal’s website
Congratulations Declan and congratulations to Kenya too. Both of you were solid from the start.