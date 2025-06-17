Declining role for Arsenal left-back opens door to transfer talks with Euro giants

Oleksandr Zinchenko’s initial season at Arsenal was widely admired. Joining from Manchester City in July 2022 for a reported £30 million, he quickly adapted to Mikel Arteta’s system. He featured heavily across each of his first two campaigns, playing 27 Premier League matches each time.

However, in 2024-25, his involvement diminished. The arrival of Riccardo Calafiori and the emergence of Myles Lewis‑Skelly reduced his minutes considerably. As a result, speculation over his future has intensified, with Milan and Atlético among the clubs monitoring showing interest.

AC Milan have begun discussions to sign Zinchenko, valued at around €20 million. According to caughtoffside, they are reportedly seeking a replacement for Theo Hernández, who is likely to leave this summer. Meanwhile Atlético Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are also said to have expressed interest.

The right environment to revive his career?

Despite defensive shortcomings being cited by Arteta, Zinchenko remains highly regarded for his ball skills and ability to progress play, particularly when inverting into midfield. His technical qualities are viewed as especially well suited to leagues like Serie A, where AC Milan hope he could flourish away from the intensity of the Premier League.

A switch to Milan could offer him consistent game time and a key role in a side rebuilding around his qualities. Atlético, by contrast, would provide continuity in a competitive setting, with the Spanish side reputed to value his versatility and experience.

A turning point for all parties

Arsenal now face a pivotal decision: allow Zinchenko, once a first-choice performer, to depart for a reasonable fee; or retain him to provide depth in the squad’s wide defensive areas. With two legitimate offers reportedly on the table, the club’s stance over valuation and negotiation will set the tone for the summer transfer cycle.

However, the sting may come if one of the interested clubs acts swiftly. AC Milan appear to be advancing discussions, Atlético continue monitoring developments, and Arsenal may be under increasing pressure to decide.

As the transfer window unfolds, Zinchenko’s future could offer a telling example of Arsenal’s transfer strategy. The eventual outcome will show whether they prioritise calculated sales, squad rotation, or retaining a player still capable of high-level contributions.

Should we let Zinchenko go Gooners?

Sam P

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…