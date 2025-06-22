Deco’s message about coveted attacker could spell the end for Arsenal

Arsenal has maintained interest in signing Nico Williams for several months, but the Gunners may now have to accept that the winger is heading elsewhere. Despite their efforts, the player appears to have made a decision that shifts the momentum in Barcelona’s favour.

Barcelona Take the Lead

The Spanish club is believed to be the preferred destination for the Athletic Bilbao star, with reports indicating that Williams has informed Barcelona of his desire to join them. If the transfer goes through, it would allow the Catalan side to field him alongside fellow young talent Lamine Yamal, forming a promising new wide partnership.

Barcelona’s financial situation, however, continues to be a significant obstacle. The club is still managing its salary cap issues, which have delayed or prevented multiple transfers in recent years. Williams is unlikely to accept a below-market wage, especially considering the interest from financially stronger clubs.

Arsenal and Bayern Munich remain in contention and are reportedly waiting to see if the move to Barcelona breaks down. Both clubs are keen to add the Spanish international to their squads and would likely be able to meet the financial demands of both the player and his club.

A Clear Signal for Arsenal

Barcelona sporting director Deco has now made public comments that suggest the Spanish giants are pushing forward with intent. He said, as quoted by Standard Sport:

“Yes, Nico Williams wants to come, and we will try!

“Nico, same as other players, is showing a strong desire to come… and if the right conditions are met in his case, we’ll definitely try to complete the deal.”

This update could serve as the clearest signal yet for Arsenal to move on and focus their efforts on alternative targets. The Gunners have been linked with other wide players this summer and may find more success with those options than continuing to pursue a player who has made his preference known.

