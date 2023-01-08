Deeney defends Arteta over his touchline antics

Troy Deeney has defended Mikel Arteta after the Arsenal gaffer came under attack for his touchline antics and the attacker maintains he would want his manager to be that passionate.

Arteta is one of the most animated characters on the touchline and sometimes, he steps outside his area while protesting a decision or barking out orders to his players.

However, not everyone finds this excusable and some pundits have attacked him recently for his behaviour and asked for him to be punished.

The Spaniard has responded and vowed not to change because that is his style and now Deeney has supported him.

The Birmingham City captain wrote in his column on The Sun:

“If you’re playing a crucial match, you want to know your manager is in the trenches with you.

“It’s not so much about showing ‘passion’. It’s about intensity. It’s about a manager setting a tone for his players.

“I see Arteta kicking every ball, slinging the ball back in for throw-ins and getting in the ear of the match officials — and I like it.”

Arteta is a determined manager and person and we must appreciate that he is different from others, which makes it baffling that pundits want him to change.

It is boring when everyone acts the same and it is exciting that Arteta has not bowed to the bullies and insists he will not change because of the critics.

