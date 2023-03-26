Deeney disagrees with Souness over Arsenal target

Troy Deeney has reacted to Graeme Souness’ comments on Declan Rice after the former Liverpool man says the Arsenal target needs to add goals and assists to his game.

Rice is one of the finest midfielders in England at the moment and the Gunners are favourites to add him to their squad when the term finishes.

Mikel Arteta’s side knows they need goals from most parts of the pitch and if Rice has them, it would be a plus.

But it doesn’t seem to be the main reason they want to add him to their squad.

Souness believes he is not world-class just yet, but former Watford man, Deeney, disagrees. He writes in his column on The Sun: ‘Graeme’s opinion is that to be a world-class midfielder, you need to create and score more goals. He feels Declan does not do that.

‘But you can rattle off loads of names who don’t score loads — N’Golo Kante, Casemiro, Rodri, Thomas Partey and Toni Kroos to name a few.

‘For me, Declan is world class. This kid plays so many games a year and is still a young man getting used to that.’

Rice is a top player and we do not expect him to be the finished article yet.

At West Ham, his development is limited, so when he moves to the Emirates, he will definitely perform much better than he does now.

