Deeney explains why Man City should have signed Arsenal’s new man

Troy Deeney believes Manchester City should have worked hard and beaten Arsenal to sign Cristhian Mosquera in the last transfer window.

Arsenal secured the signing of the Spain U21 international after monitoring his performances at Valencia and on international duty. His contract with Los Che was due to expire at the end of the season, and while several clubs were tracking his situation, it was Arsenal who acted quickly to finalise a deal and bring him into their squad.

A Timely Addition to Strengthen Defence

The Gunners viewed him as an ideal backup option to their primary defenders and moved to complete the signing following the termination of Takehiro Tomiyasu’s contract. The timing proved significant, as Arsenal’s defensive depth was tested in their recent match against Liverpool. In that fixture, William Saliba suffered an early injury, leading to Mosquera being introduced as his replacement.

Despite the eventual defeat, the Spaniard delivered a composed and impressive display, dealing effectively with Liverpool’s attacking threats. His performance highlighted both his potential and his readiness to step into high-pressure situations. With Nottingham Forest up next, he is widely expected to feature from the start, offering Mikel Arteta a valuable option as the team looks to maintain defensive stability.

Reaction and Wider Perspectives

He is considered a fine talent who could prove vital for the Gunners, but there has been some surprise that other clubs did not act sooner. Deeney, speaking on The Football Exchange podcast, expressed his astonishment that Manchester City did not make a move. He stated, “One of the guys that Arsenal signed at centre-back. Maybe Mosquera. Maybe him because like John Stones and Dias have been great, but they look now like they’ve lost like a yard on their step, like they’re scared to sprint before they get injured. That does happen when you’ve had a lot of injuries, so they could have definitely done with another centre-back.”

This reaction illustrates the regard in which the player is already held and the potential he has to influence Arsenal’s season. His arrival strengthens depth in a crucial position, and should he maintain the level displayed against Liverpool, Mosquera could quickly become a valuable asset in Arteta’s squad.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…