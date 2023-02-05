Deeney hails Arsenal loanee after he scores for Birmingham

Arsenal loanee Auston Trusty scored Birmingham’s winning goal in their thrilling 4-3 win against Swansea in the Championship yesterday and has been praised by Troy Deeney.

The American moved to Arsenal last year but has spent most of his career on their books out on loan so far.

Mikel Arteta’s side agreed to loan him to Birmingham for the rest of this season so he can continue to play regularly and the defender is proving his worth there.

As they look to get far away from relegation trouble, the 24-year-old Arsenal man has been an important contributor to their season.

It seemed like the match against Swansea would end in another draw for the men from Saint Andrews, but Trusty stepped up and scored the winner in the 7th minute of added time, which delighted Deeney.

The ex-Watford captain tweeted:

“You big sexy American, it’s about time.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

That goal will make Trusty one of the crowd favourites at the club, which means he will enjoy his stay at the former Premier League side.

The defender is already 24, so he is not such a young player and might play his way into a permanent move away from Arsenal this summer if there is still no space for him to play often at the Emirates.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – The boss discusses where Arsenal went wrong and praises Everton, Sean Dyche and the fans

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids