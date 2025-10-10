Deeney praises Timber as Arsenal ace makes Europe’s Team of the Season

While all plaudits have gone Ricardo Calafiori’s way, Jurrien Timber is quietly piecing together a brilliant season of his own. After shaking off the injury struggles of 2023-24, Timber finally cemented his place at Arsenal last term.

Since then, the Dutch defender has arguably been the Gunners’ standout performer. He has become Arsenal’s most dependable presence not just defensively, but in the final third as well. At the back, Timber remains rock-solid and resilient, routinely locking down wingers with ease. Is Jurrien Timber now the Best Fullback in the Premier League?

Deeney: Timber is unbelievable

Arsenal were initially convinced they had found a defensively sound ace in Timber, drawn to his ability to slot in anywhere across the backline. Now, however, there is no doubt he is fast becoming the benchmark for the modern-day complete defender. It is no wonder Troy Deeney is raving about him.

“Do you know what I will have to say as well?” Deeney said on the Football Exchange podcast. “Jurrien Timber, he’s been unbelievable this year.”

“Yeah, he’s obviously come back from his injury, but this is the player I think they thought they were signing. He’s been remarkable. So, that right-hand side’s been very good.”

Bright start hasn’t gone unnoticed

Deeney’s praise coincides with WhoScored naming Timber the most in-form defender in the Premier League. Not only that, the 24-year-old is the only Premier League player to feature in WhoScored’s Team of the Season so far.

The Dutch full-back may have flown under the radar, but his performances have been anything but. Talk of a new deal has already surfaced, with Mikel Arteta openly admitting he wants Timber long-term, describing him as a complete defender, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

If a new contract is signed, it will be thoroughly deserved. Remember when doubts lingered over whether Timber could ever displace Ben White at right-back? Perhaps the biggest compliment the ex-Ajax man can receive is having pipped the Englishman to that spot despite how good White has been.

Daniel O

