Deeney worries about Arsenal recovery if City topples them

Troy Deeney says if Arsenal comes through the first few months of 2023 remaining at the top of the Premier League table, he will start believing they can win the league, but he worries how they will respond if they lose the top spot.

Mikel Arteta’s men are having a superb season and have remained at the top of the league standings for a long time, suggesting they could be in the title race.

However, some pundits still do not believe they have what it takes to win it and one of them is Deeney.

The former Watford man writes in The Sun:

“There is a growing expectation that Arsenal really can do it the longer they are top, and if they come out of the next month unscathed, I will start believing.

But I just wonder that if City catch them, and I believe they can, will Arsenal recover from it? I actually feel they will finish as low as third come the end of the season.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal has underachieved for so long and we haven’t won the league since 2004, so it is normal that we will have doubters.

However, that shouldn’t stop us from working hard and staying focused on winning one game at a time as the season goes on.

If we win enough matches, eventually, we will emerge victorious, but winning the league should not be on the minds of our players now because it could put them under pressure.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta talks about our poor record v Brighton and our promising injury news. And Saliba contract!

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids