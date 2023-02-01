Deep analysis of Arsenal’s transfer window – and Thank God it’s all over….

Thank God the transfer window is over by AndersS

Another Arsenal transfer window is over, and as usual there has been no shortage of false rumours about “targets”. False because there is actually no substance to more than 90% of the rumours. They are simply started by different sources, who all have an interest in stirring up rumours.

The media to get customers, social media to engage users, agents to drive up prices for their own benefit, clubs to drive up prices for their players, and the list is probably longer.

Unfortunately, it all works, as I see it.

Before and during this window more or less every manager stressed their wish to strengthen if possible, and at the same time added “in the January window it is always very difficult”. The reasons why January is difficult are obvious. Very few player contracts end in January. Nearly all the attractive players, who can walk straight into top teams and strengthen them immediately are of course very hard to get, as they are important players in their clubs, who are all chasing something. Titles, European football or maybe avoiding a devastating relegation.

So for those clubs to lose one of their best players midseason, it would usually take an offer much, much higher than the actual value of the player, and so high they can’t resist the offer.

On top of that, the clubs may also only let their player leave if they can buy a decent replacement. The difficulties then spread down the line.

If that wasn’t enough, you can also take into account that many new players need time to adapt and to integrate into their new team. Time, which there is none of in January as the matches in various competitions come thick and fast, and actual full training sessions are limited, compared to pre-season in July and August. Strengthening in January is actually a very big ask.

Despite the obvious reasons, and the numerous and very clear statements about the difficulties from people who really know, a lot of football fans run around controlled by feelings, thinking their club can go out and buy almost whichever player they themselves have identified as the right player to come in and strengthen. Not seldom in an infinite wisdom somewhat above their club’s manager and transfer management.

Ironically, in our case the feelings and confusion have been compounded by the fact that we have a nice lead in the PL.

It seems many have either forgotten or haven’t even realized, how we have gotten to where we are.

After 12-15 years without being able to challenge for the title, we have managed to bring us in a situation where we finally could see a change.

This situation has not come about by some kind of “Leicester like” miracle. We are here, because of our own performances so far this season. A historic number of wins and points, and quite possibly the best and most dominating football, we have produced. At least in modern times.

We have been lucky to be able to start the same 12-13 players in almost every game so far in the PL. As a team and individually, those players have been on a level or two above all expectations. In fact, they have performed so well, several players have been one of the best, if not the best in the league in their position.

With this comes vulnerability.

In itself, it would be a small miracle if this young team already can keep up the fantastic performance level for the rest of the season. It will also take a lot of luck to keep on starting the same 12-13 players, and have their individual performance levels sustained.

The team who have made this possible, is a product of careful recruitment of young talented players, our own young talents given chances to play and develop, and all of them coached expertly individually, and playing systems and tactics, which are being admired by nearly all, managers from rival teams, media, pundits and what have you.

It has been achieved by a very rapid change of an astonishing number of players in only a couple of years. The players who have been brought in have all been bought in a price range below 50-55 m., and they have been coached and developed to perform at the current level. Only that way has it been possible to assemble the 12-13 players.

But 12-13 players performing at this extreme level may not be enough. If we get long term injuries or longer periods of players dipping in form, we are of course vulnerable. All can see it.

However, the notion that we in January should have been able to buy ourselves out of that vulnerability is simply rubbish IMO. Sorry to be so blunt.

There simply weren’t enough players who can walk straight in and perform at our players unbelievable level in the first half of the season. Even if there were, there is no way a self-sustainable club like Arsenal could buy them at the inflated January prices.

In my opinion, we have done extremely well this window.

Apart from Chelsea, who have embarked on a very high risk and brand new strategy through a loop hole in FFP, no club has done more to strengthen than we have. We are in top in nett spend, apart from Chelsea. Our current biggest rivals to the title,

Man City have endured a weakening of their team in the January window, which they weren’t able to reverse in the last few days. Our second biggest rival, Man Utd, have done a couple of loan deals. Liverpool, who most likely already are out of the title race, have bought 1 player. Spurs have made a loan deal. Newcastle have done more or less what we have.

In comparison our moves stand up extremely well. Not only have we added a couple of players, who may or may not help us, if the 12-13 can’t continue as we have seen. Both players, Trossard and Jorginho, have been acquired without comprimizing too much on the strategy, which have brought us to where we are. We have also acquired 1 player, Kiwior, who seem to fit in 100% with our strategy.

With the window now over, maybe we Arsenal fans can relax a little bit and I am sure most will be able to see, we have done better than nearly all our rivals.

As for the rest, who think they know better, well…

Either way, we can all pray our luck continues, so our main 12-13 players can take us all the way. It does require a lot of luck, but you never know….



kind regards

Anders Sørensen

