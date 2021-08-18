Defeat at Brentford proves Arsenal need more quality signings

Arsenal defeat at Brentford highlights need for quality signings
Mikel Arteta was hoping his team could hit the ground running, heading into the 2021-22 Premier League campaign, yet after losing 2-0 away at newly promoted Brentford, fans are already beginning to fear this could be another difficult season.
Dominance of possession and more shots on goal counted for nothing, as the Gunners were left stung by the Bees, who showed greater efficiency and resolve to claim a memorable victory on their Premier League bow. Next up on the fixture list are Chelsea and Manchester City, indicating this could be a troubled start to the new season for Arsenal, as time runs down towards the end of the summer transfer window.
Lack of sufficient quality and strength
Three signings have been made in the transfer window thus far by Arsenal, with the trio of new arrivals all making their official debuts in the game against Brentford in the Premier League opener. Ben White and Albert Sambi Lokonga were in the starting eleven, although both will need to produce higher quality displays in future games, while Nuno Tavares appeared from bench with the game already dead and buried.
Of course, it didn’t help matters that several key players were absent or unavailable. Thomas Partey damaged ankle ligaments in the pre-season friendly against Chelsea, and he won’t be back in action until September. Gabriel Magalhaes hurt his right knee on duty with the Brazilian squad at the Olympic Games, then had treatment with a specialist in Mexico, although he won’t even begin training again until early September.
Eddie Nketiah was another casualty of the Chelsea friendly, out until September following a heavy blow to his ankle. Rob Holding was doubtful for the Brentford game, having struggled to reach full fitness in pre-season, although he was ultimately available as an unused substitute. Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were both unwell, plus Willian didn’t even make the matchday squad amidst doubts over his future at the club.
The immediate fallout after the 2-0 defeat at Brentford, despite the current Arsenal squad featuring some thirty players, will undoubtedly be the sensation that there’s not enough quality and strength. Despite the absence of several important players against the Bees, while the Gunners have plenty of numbers available as backup options, those options are clearly lacking sufficient quality to match expectations.
Waiting on further arrivals and departures
During his post-match press conference, Arteta apologised to Arsenal fans for the disappointing result against Brentford, refusing to accept the absence of certain players as any excuse. However, the Spaniard also insisted that he expected better from those who were available, suggesting he is content with the squad of players currently at his disposal, without any sense of urgency towards bringing in further additions.
We can claim free bets and other top bonuses, when spending time at online bookmakers. Arsenal don’t have the same kind of luxury in the transfer market, given the need to offload players who are clearly surplus to requirements, before bringing in any more new faces. This undoubtedly leaves Arteta in something of a pickle, as the Gunners really need some top-quality additions if they’re to have any hope of breaking into the top six.
Aside from the signing of Ben White for £50 million from Brighton, Nuno Tavares at £7.2 million and Albert Sambi Lokonga for £15.75 million were relatively low-cost arrivals. The sale of Joe Willock to Newcastle United was estimated to be worth £25 million. At the moment, Arsenal seem focused on reducing squad costs, before making another big splash in the transfer market, which is undoubtedly frustrating amidst a clear need to improve the team.
Correction: “Defeat at Brentford highlights need for proper manager with possible signings only after”
AGREE!!!!!!
A good start would be to get the players we have performing better. We lost to a team that has cost maybe 15-205 of our team, and if we were playing with motivation, organization and confidence, we would perform much better. Getting a couple more expensive signings, won’ty improve us much unless we have the basics right.
The loss at Brentford only proves that we need a new manager not new signings (not saying we don’t need any but def not under arteta)
Although the defeat at Brenford is disastrous, I still feel we should give MA time till October before making a final call. It was his bad luck or whatever that both Partey and Gabriel were missing through injury, Auba and Laca through illness and 2 newcomers in the team in the form of White and Lokonga. If Arteta is trying his best to adapt with what players he has at his disposal, lets wait a little longer and see what happens. And anyway sacking managers every 2 years wont solve anything. The transfer window is still open and Gabriel and Partey will return come September. So maybe we should wait till the end of October before making a final call. Just being a little optimistic in the midst of all doom and gloom. Lets back our players and manager and hope we turn one on Chelsea like the last season, come this weekend.
This has been my point so I’m with you. The club didn’t sack him in May so we have to get on with it for now. Should there be no progress by late Autumn – with all the players back from injury and the newcomers acclimatised – then questions will be asked. His 2 years will be up at Christmas and enough time by then to be showing real progress.
Still banging on about losing to Brentford!
All this angst will be forgotten after we beat Chelsea.
We will go from being relegation favourites to nailed on for CL!
The question is
What happens when Arsenal beat Chelsea?
Will all the Arteta supporters come out of the woodwork saying
“Where are the Artea haters now?
Will Arteta say
” We have a good enough squad.
We do not need any more additions”?
What will Jammie Carragher Phil Neville
and Talk Sport have to say?
What will Just Arsenal do for articles?
Worrying times.
Watch any of our games of our games against the better teams in EPL, we always do better
Why? We have less of the ball and are FORCED into counter attacking football. Nothing to do with MA’s tactics, having a better team than us dominate possession actually helps us.
Showing Arteta we should always be playing on the break but he’s too in love with his high possession, slow build up football. I love that better teams force us to play the way we should, zero credit to the manager.
These are the deals to be done with baeca; Arsenal should swap bellerin for Emerson royal. Swap auba for Coutinho n moriba.
Sell elneny, buy Bruno guimaraes.
Sell AMN,nketiah, n nelson with buyback clauses inserted into the deals. Sell soares, torreira, willian n kola as well. Go all out and get belotti.
Arsenal team:
laca, belotti, balogun, pepe, Saka martinelli, smith Rowe, odegaard, Coutinho, partey, lokonga, xhaka, moriba, guimaraes, Tierney, Tavares, Mari, Gabriel, white, holding, chambers, Emerson, Leno vs ramsdale for gk spot.
Players out:
auba, elneny, kola, torreira, nketiah, AMN, nelson, soares, bellerin, willian.
Easy to say, impossible to accomplish.Please think and confine your comments to what can be done in the real world.
Accepting the offers for both Xhaka &Bellerin would have been a good start to trimming the squad even if the fees weren’t not the ones we wanted,I honestly think that we wouldn’t have missed them much or at all we have CC Soares AMN so Hector will barely play and between all our midfielders TP Longoka Azeez and the incoming MO and even Mo Callum AMN ..MA should be able to find an internal solution or what about using the money from Xhaka & Joe sales to get someone new in.