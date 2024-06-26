Defender insists all his focus is on returning to Arsenal after another failed loan spell

Nuno Tavares is returning to Arsenal this summer after a failed loan spell at Nottingham Forest. The left-back had hoped to get sufficient game time at Forest to revive his career, but that has not happened.

Now back at Arsenal after a poor loan spell, Tavares’s future remains uncertain. He is generally considered to be outside the current Arsenal project. However, if the club cannot offload him, they may need to find a place for him in the squad. With few clubs currently interested in signing Tavares, the defender has spoken about his situation. Discussing his future, he stated that he is focused on returning to Arsenal for now, with further discussions about his future to take place later.

Tavares said, as quoted by Noticias ao Minuto:

“My priority is to return to Arsenal. After that, only the future will tell.

“Everyone knows that I have another year left on my Arsenal contract. I have people I trust looking after my future. There have been a few approaches, but I always leave it to whoever is in charge of my future.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares has no future at the Emirates, and his poor spell on loan at Forest makes it tough for us to sell him, but we must find a way to do so.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…