Defender ready to quit Arsenal if he doesn’t get playing chances

William Saliba has returned to Arsenal after his successful season on loan at Olympique Marseille last season.

The Gunners signed the defender in 2019 from Saint Etienne, but he is yet to kick a ball for them.

He has been sent out on loan to Nice and OM, where he has thrived.

In his last loan spell, he proved his worth and won a league-wide award for his performances.

He is now expected to break into the Arsenal team for this campaign, and he has joined them in their preparations for the season so far.

Mikel Arteta will have a look at him in the preseason and decide on his future, but most fans expect that he has done enough to get a chance at the Emirates.

However, he has interest from several clubs and some of them are more than happy to add him to their squad in this transfer window.

The Independent says he will remain at the Emirates for the start of this season, but if he is not guaranteed playing time, he could ask to leave.

Having watched him last season, many fans want to see Saliba succeed at the Emirates.

The Frenchman was signed because he is clearly talented and he has proven that while spending time on loan outside the club.

However, he needs to also prove he can deliver in the Premier League in this campaign.