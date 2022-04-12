Defender reveals how easily he was convinced to leave Arsenal on loan

William Saliba has been an Arsenal player since 2019, but the defender has not kicked a ball for the first team yet.

He has spent two-and-half of the last three seasons out on loan and will face an important summer when he returns to the Emirates at the end of this season.

Mikel Arteta didn’t consider him good enough for his team at the start of this campaign despite his fine form while on loan at Nice in the second half of last season.

He is thriving at Olympique Marseille and he should surely be a part of the Arsenal first team at the start of the next campaign.

His future was uncertain in the summer when it seemed he might remain at the Emirates and play almost no football again.

However, the defender has now revealed how Marseille convinced him to spend this season on loan with them.

“When a big club like Marseille comes to get you, there are not many words to seduce you. Afterwards, when the coach talks to you, you want to come even more. He told me he was expecting me, so it was done pretty quickly. He plugged me in by telling me that I was going to play in front of 60,000 people, that the supporters were also waiting for me.” Saliba tells RMC Sport as quoted by Le10Sport.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The decision to send him to Marseille on loan has paid off big time and even he should be happy with the club.

This is because if he had stayed at the Emirates, there was a very slim chance he would have played regularly and he certainly wouldn’t have earned his first senior cap for France.

