Defender sale tipped to raise more money for Arsenal’s top transfer targets

Shkodran Mustafi is set to become the latest member of the Arsenal first team to leave the club this summer and his sale will help the Gunners raise money to complete deals for the likes of Houssem Aouar, reckons The Express.

The Gunners have been in fine form on the pitch and in the transfer market recently.

They signed Gabriel Magalhaes and Willian in this transfer window. The former has been a good addition to the Arsenal defence while the latter has been in decent form for the club in attack as well.

Arsenal’s transfer business isn’t over yet, but they will not only buy players, they will sell some too. They have sold Emiliano Martinez, a transfer that has helped them raise £20 million.

They will sell more and Mustafi seems to be in line to be next. Corriere Della Sera is reporting that Lazio is looking to complete the signing of the former Everton defender.

It claims that he will join the Italians for £11m even though Arsenal wants more from his sale.

That money will go a long way to help Arsenal land one of Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar.

It remains to be seen if the money they have realised so far will be able to only sign Aouar because Partey’s asking price is set at 50m euros.