Defenders Arsenal can sign following comments from Rio Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand reckons that Arsenal should forget about signing Luka Jovic and target a defender instead and I couldn’t agree more with the former Manchester United.

Here are some defenders I think we should think about signing in the summer that could be low cost:

Dayot Upamecano

Dayot Upamecano has been linked with all the top clubs this season and a summer move looks imminent.

If we can land him then we are halfway through getting the best centre back partnership we have ever had.

Transfer value: £50 million

Dan-Axel Zagadou

Zagadou has continued to grow in leaps and bounds since he made the move to Borussia Dortmund and the Frenchman looks set to take the next step.

He might still need some coaching to reach his full potential and I trust Mikel Arteta to be able to get that job done.

Transfer value: £35 million

Evan N’Dicka

N’Dicka has become the latest defender to be linked with a move to Arsenal and looking at the teams who want him, he could be a steal if we land him.

At the age of just 20, he has already become an important member of the Eintracht Frankfurt team and he has played 25 games for them this season.

Transfer value: £25 million

Alessandro Bastoni

For a 20-year-old to have played 14 league games for Inter Milan this season, it says a lot about the potential that Bastoni has.

Before the big boys begin to struggle for his signature I urge Arsenal to make a move for him now and he could become the defensive partner of William Saliba for years to come.

Transfer value: £35 million

Rúben Dias

Dias is one of the most established defenders on this list and the Portuguese star would slot straight into the Arsenals starting XI.

He has already played 39 games for Benfica this season and he has been linked with a big-money move to Tottenham, Arsenal can beat their neighbours to his signature if we act fast.

Tranfer value: £38 million.

Transfers value source: TransferMarkt