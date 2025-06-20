Defender’s wage demands could keep him at the Emirates beyond this summer

Oleksandr Zinchenko appears increasingly likely to leave Arsenal during the current transfer window, with interest growing in the Ukrainian international from several European clubs. After a difficult campaign at the Emirates, a departure may represent the best move for both the player and the club.

Zinchenko made just 15 Premier League appearances last season, many of which came as a substitute. His influence within the squad has diminished significantly, and with further competition expected in his position next term, his prospects of regular football seem slim. The left-back has steadily lost ground in the battle for a starting role, and the current direction of the team suggests he may find himself on the periphery once again if he remains.

Interest from European Giants Grows

According to recent developments, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid have expressed genuine interest in signing Zinchenko. Both clubs are reportedly eager to bring him in and integrate him as a key figure in their respective squads. This interest presents Arsenal with a timely opportunity to part ways with a player who no longer fits seamlessly into Mikel Arteta’s plans.

The club are understood to be pleased that multiple suitors are emerging, as this will help facilitate a smoother transfer process. Zinchenko’s experience, versatility and technical qualities still make him an attractive option for teams competing in Europe, and Arsenal are prepared to make his departure straightforward.

Wage Demands Could Complicate a Move

However, while Arsenal are open to a sale, the situation is not without potential complications. As reported by The Sun, Zinchenko is demanding a high salary, which may deter interested clubs and disrupt negotiations. His wage expectations could prove to be a stumbling block, even with clubs keen to secure his services.

If the full-back remains at the Emirates without a significant shift in circumstances, he risks another season of limited playing time. Given his quality and ambition, Zinchenko should be motivated to seek regular football elsewhere unless he is prepared to accept a reduced role in the squad.

Arsenal appear ready to move on, and the coming weeks will determine whether a suitable agreement can be reached. For all parties involved, clarity on Zinchenko’s future will be crucial before the new season begins.

