Defensive Arsenal target talks up move to England or Italy

Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes has talked up a move to England or Italy this summer, but admits he has no idea on where he will end up as of yet.

The 22 year-old has been attracting plenty of interest this season, with Arsenal touted amongst a host of potential suitors for his signature in the coming window.

Gabriel’s season is already over, with the French government ruling that no competitive sport will take place until September at the earliest, leaving his side to narrowly miss out on Champions League football by a point.

The centre-back is looking like he will be on the move this summer anyway, as he targets playing at the highest level in hope of securing a place in the Brazil international side.

Magalhaes told L’Equipe: “It is gratifying because there are a lot of teams talking about me.

“I want to go as high as possible, I came to Europe for that. England or Italy? Both are good championships.

“I speak a lot to Luis Campos to see where it is best for me because he has a lot of experience. I also speak with my agents, with Gerard Lopez, with Jose Fonte.

“Gennaro Gattuso [Napoli’s manager] likes me a lot? I don’t know, we haven’t talked. On the internet, on social networks, there are a lot of things coming out. I do not know what is true. I see every day, ‘ah Gabriel goes there, then there’.

“But in fact, we don’t know yet where I’m going to go. Wherever I go it will be to play, to be at the top, at the highest level. And above all in a team that will allow me to go to the Selecao.

“This is my big goal, my dream. I hope that I will be there soon.”

“I have progressed a lot. Especially in the passes between the lines. Before, I didn’t do it too much.

“But today the big defenders are players who know how to break the lines, who know how to look for space, find the depth. I’ve progressed a lot on this aspect.

“Now I have to score more goals. If I knew what was going to happen, I would not be lying to you. But I don’t know, so I’m waiting.”

Could Arsenal look to Gabriel to fix their current issues at the back? Could he and Saliba be the long-term defensive pairing at the club?

