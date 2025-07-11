Defensive Target Changes Tune, Willing to Sign New Deal in Blow to Arsenal’s Transfer Plans

Not long ago, reports emerged that Arsenal were interested in Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera.

The 21-year-old, like William Saliba, is a physically dominant centre-back known for his composure and intelligence in high-pressure situations. He times his tackles well and uses his long reach to win possession and quickly transition play.

Arsenal’s pursuit stalls after rejected bid

Looking to ease Saliba’s workload, Arsenal were reportedly keen to sign Mosquera after missing out on Dean Huijsen. Personal terms were not expected to be a problem, with the player’s head reportedly turned as soon as Arsenal made contact.

However, according to The Mirror, the Gunners saw their initial offer rejected, as it fell below Valencia’s valuation of more than £20 million. While Arsenal are expected to return with a second bid, delaying the process could cost them the deal.

Valencia push to keep Mosquera

According to TBR Football, Mosquera is now open to signing a new contract with Valencia. Manager Carlos Corberán is reportedly urging club owner Peter Lim not to let the young defender leave this summer. The club are preparing to sell Yarek Gasiorowski to PSV Eindhoven, and Corberán does not want to lose both of his key defenders in the same window.

Mosquera would be willing to stay if a release clause of around £20 million is inserted, taking effect from next summer. Should he sign a new deal, Arsenal may have to wait another year to secure his signature. The Gunners are reportedly unwilling to increase their bid.

Time is of the essence. If Arsenal hope to land their defensive target this summer, they may need to act fast before Valencia close the door.

Thoughts on Mosquera Gooners?

Daniel O

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…