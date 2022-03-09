‘Definitely a good thing’ – Arteta praised for controversial actions

Gabriel Agbonlahor has praised manager Mikel Arteta for his touchline antics during the win over Watford, an action that was slammed by former referee Keith Hackett of late.

The manager was outside of his designated area when he quickly gathered the ball and urged his players to take a quick throw-in which resulted in the goal, and the former official claimed that the goal shouldn’t have counted.

Agbonlahor disagrees however, and claims that somebody should have been there to retrieve the ball for the players anyway.

“I think it’s fine,” Agbonlahor told the Football Insider.

“If a ball boy was there they would have thrown it anyway. It’s not a big deal.

“It shows his passion for the club and his passion as a manager. I loved it.

“Maybe other managers should take a leaf out of his book, those managers that sit down.

“Arteta’s always up and about like he’s playing. That livens you up when a manager is there screaming and shouting.

“If a manager is relaxed the players can maybe take their foot off the gas. It’s definitely a good thing, 100 per cent.”

The team is definitely reaping the rewards of Mikel Arteta’s passionate touchline energy, as despite our squad not being the fourth strongest, we currently sit comfortably in fourth at present and on course to finish in the top four.

I don’t think you’ll hear much complaint from any Arsenal fans in regards to the goal, and I don’t think there are many anti-Arteta Gunners remaining at present, but as we know, that can change in a heart beat.

Do you think rival fans will be crying about this goal if we secure fourth by a tight margin?

Patrick