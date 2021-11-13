‘Definitely open to a new challenge’ – Youngster sends a message to Arteta

Folarin Balogun has sent a message to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta by telling reporters that he is ready for a ‘new challenge’.
The 20 year-old scored for the England Under-21 side this week, capping his first start for the side with a goal, while international coach Lee Carsley claimed he needed testing in senior football.
The striker has agreed with the England Under-21s boss, but tells his manager that he is ready to play for Arsenal or seek a loan deal, whilst insisting that his career is headed in the right direction also.
“I have played youth football for a little while, I have obviously scored a lot of goals at that level and improved at that level drastically from when I started,” Balogun is quoted by Football.London as stating.
“I do feel like I am ready for a new challenge but I am not sure what that might be, it might be a loan or if I am needed at Arsenal then I am here and the gaffer knows that.
“I am definitely open to a new challenge but it is something that whatever that challenge is I will be ready.
“I know the potential I could have and that I need to achieve is massive. I haven’t achieved it yet. What I see now I would just describe as glimpses, things that need to be worked on and can be improved.
“The performances I am putting in are all I can do at the moment. I know that I am going in the right direction.”
Probably not the best way to handle things with Arteta as manager. Didn’t work out for Guendouzi, Saliba, AMN, or any of the others who spoke up.
Best to let your play do the talking on the pitch, and that will bring the desired change. Positive actions and results are undeniable, only a fool would deny that reality.
It’s amazing how whoever posted this article left out his comments regarding the advice Saka and ESR gives him about game time.
SMH