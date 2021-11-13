‘Definitely open to a new challenge’ – Youngster sends a message to Arteta

Folarin Balogun has sent a message to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta by telling reporters that he is ready for a ‘new challenge’.

The 20 year-old scored for the England Under-21 side this week, capping his first start for the side with a goal, while international coach Lee Carsley claimed he needed testing in senior football.

The striker has agreed with the England Under-21s boss, but tells his manager that he is ready to play for Arsenal or seek a loan deal, whilst insisting that his career is headed in the right direction also.

“I have played youth football for a little while, I have obviously scored a lot of goals at that level and improved at that level drastically from when I started,” Balogun is quoted by Football.London as stating.

“I do feel like I am ready for a new challenge but I am not sure what that might be, it might be a loan or if I am needed at Arsenal then I am here and the gaffer knows that.

“I am definitely open to a new challenge but it is something that whatever that challenge is I will be ready.

“I know the potential I could have and that I need to achieve is massive. I haven’t achieved it yet. What I see now I would just describe as glimpses, things that need to be worked on and can be improved.

“The performances I am putting in are all I can do at the moment. I know that I am going in the right direction.”