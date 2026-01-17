“Definitely opportunities” Keown comments on Arsenal’s draw against Forest

Martin Keown has insisted that Arsenal created enough opportunities to secure victory against Nottingham Forest when the two sides met in the Premier League this evening. The match finished in a goalless draw, a result that represents a setback for Arsenal as they continue their pursuit of the league title.

The Gunners entered the fixture knowing that a win would have strengthened their position at the top of the table. Victory would have moved them nine points clear of Manchester City, but the dropped points now leave them vulnerable, with their advantage potentially reduced to four points should Aston Villa win their match. It is a situation Arsenal will be keen to avoid as the season progresses.

Missed opportunity at a crucial stage

This result places added pressure on Arsenal, who are aware that failing to defeat teams they are expected to overcome can have serious consequences in a title race. While they remain top of the standings, they cannot rely on rivals continuing to drop points. Performances like this offer encouragement to City, who have repeatedly demonstrated their ability to capitalise on any slip-ups.

Arsenal will continue to push for consistency and maintain their focus, but matches like this highlight the fine margins at the top of the Premier League. The failure to turn dominance into goals could prove costly if repeated. Against opponents fighting for survival, efficiency in front of the goal becomes even more important.

Keown highlights positives despite frustration

Despite the disappointment, Keown struck a balanced tone in his post-match assessment, as reported by BBC Live. He acknowledged the broader context of the title race while also pointing out that Arsenal did enough to win on the night.

“You could say it’s been a good day for Aston Villa. But it’s a point more than Manchester City got,” he said.

“It’s twice now Arsenal have had opportunities to stretch their lead at the top, but they won’t panic. Forest were fighting for their lives, this was more like the Forest team we saw last season.

“But there were definitely opportunities for Arsenal to win this game.”