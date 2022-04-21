“Definitely was a penalty” Saka insists it was a penalty despite controversy

Arsenal deservedly defeated world champions Chelsea in their own backyard last night but it was not a win without controversy.
Arsenal led 3-2 with just minutes to go when Chelsea defender César Azpilicueta was adjudged to have pulled down Bukayo Saka in the penalty area and the ref awarded a penalty to the Gunners.
That decision sparked a furious reaction from Azpilicueta, who was convinced that he was the one being fouled.
VAR reviewed the decision and agreed with the ref and the decision to award a penalty was upheld.
Replays did show that Saka had hold of Azpilicueta’s arm but the defender’s arm did not get there via some form of magic, it was put across Saka by Azpilicueta in the first place and so it was the right call from the officials, it was all initiated by the Blues defender.
Saka was asked about the controversy and Azpilicueta angry reaction and while he understood the reaction, he also maintained it was a penalty.
“I’m trying to get into the box and he’s holding me for about 5 seconds,” he told Sky Sports as quoted by Eurosport. “I have to go down.
“Of course he’s going to be angry at me, if I was him I’d be angry but it s what it is and I think it was a penalty.
“The ref didn’t overturn it, so it definitely was a penalty.”
Just Arsenal says
Anyone criticising the penalty decision really is being cheeky. No club suffers controversial decisions like Arsenal and if one goes our way then good, it is about time.
Azpilicueta committed the first foul and Saka milked it, good on him, about time our players became a little streetwise.
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
It was a clear penalty, am not sure what’s confusion about.
Why is it so unsettling, to opponents if we should get a little spot kick in the box or celebrate a victory.
These are things other team do every week
Agreed. Cesar held him, Saka took advantage of that in the last split second by holding the arm that was already tugging & holding on to him for a few seconds prior. Its a penalty, a smart penalty & better was Saka taking it himself after the Euro final, plus the youngsters stepping up again when needed.
Can’t believe how young all these boys are & well done Eddie for his goals last night which means Lacas time is probably done at Arsenal, isn’t a bad thing considering Eddie has near matched his tally for league goals already.
Saka & Smithrowe both with 10 league goals each this season with 6 games left. Well done 👏
I still think Top4 is a big ask but if we can beat Utd this weekend then we have a great chance, Spurs away to Brentford isn’t an easy game either.
Think we all have to admit as a fan this season has been pretty damn good. The title is close, Top 3 & 4 is up for grabs as is Europa spots then the fight for the drop isn’t any where decided yet.
These last 6 or 5 games for some is going to be so interesting. I don’t think I can remember a season where everything is so close coming into May. Hopefully we have a happy ending and back in the champions league.
Even if it was no penalty It would have still been a loss end result sore losers a shame 🤣.
Clearly a penalty. End of story. I’m really glad with the performance of yesterday. Good in-game management from the coach and hunger from the boys. That said, we’ve been here before. With the way United played against Liverpool, beating them would be easier than beating eleven dead chickens. I only hope that we can turn up for that game cos like I said earlier, we’ve all been here before. One extraordinarily good performance followed by some atrocious performances which will completely undo all the good work and suck out every joy we’ve had. If our boys can turn up and Arteta doesn’t suffer his usual brain fart, then we should win that game by a score line of 3-0, especially if Ronaldo doesn’t play. And should we win it, then too four will surely be very achievable. I’m desperate to see champions league football back in the Emirates
💯 a pen if that was down the other end it wouldn’t even be up for debate.