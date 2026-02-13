Defoe says one Arsenal star still not playing at his best

Eberechi Eze was underwhelming when he started Arsenal’s match against Brentford, prompting the Gunners to replace him at halftime. The fixture appeared to expose his limitations, and this is not the first occasion this season on which he has struggled to make a significant impact.

While Eze impressed during his early weeks at the club, his overall contributions have been inconsistent, and there is a sense that he could have produced a stronger campaign. He will have further opportunities to prove himself, but there is no guarantee that his performances will improve in the remaining fixtures of the season.

Need for Improvement

The Englishman must raise his level if Arsenal are to maintain their momentum and maximise their chances of winning silverware. Every star player is expected to contribute effectively in the closing stages of the season, particularly in crucial matches that could determine the club’s success.

Eze joined the Gunners in the summer following a productive spell at Crystal Palace, and expectations were high that he would provide creativity and energy in attack. Delivering consistently remains essential if he is to become a key figure in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Defoe Critiques Performance

After observing Eze’s performance against Brentford, Jermain Defoe expressed his disappointment. As reported by Metro Sports, he said, “Eze was not good enough. Although I still feel like he’s playing with the handbrake on. I know he hasn’t played games and probably is not match fit, but you still expect a little bit more.

‘But they [Arsenal] were different tonight, and I think that’s a mentality thing.’”

Defoe’s comments underline the importance of mental sharpness and match fitness, suggesting that for Eze to become a reliable contributor, he must demonstrate greater intensity and consistency in the remaining fixtures of the season.