Dein discusses his struggles to get Wenger to return to the Emirates

Former Arsenal executive David Dein has discussed his struggles to convince Arsene Wenger to visit Arsenal to unveil his statue.

The Frenchman left the Emirates in 2018 after the club told him his services were no longer required.

He had been at the club for two decades and his whole life revolved around it.

However, the club ended his time after his team failed to finish inside the top four. Wenger was not happy with the decision and has not returned to the club since then.

The Frenchman is a legendary figure in the club’s history and they have built a statue of him at the Emirates.

They need him to come for the unveiling, but Dein says his departure still hurts him.

He told fans at an Arsenal Supporters’ Trust event via The Sun: “Rather like myself, he is bruised. I don’t think he was treated well.

“I think he is still smarting from that. He was never really given the opportunity to discuss an alternative role at the club.

“That caused friction. There was also interference from board members in what he was doing.

“He had a difficult time. I do hope that he does come back.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Anyone would have been hurt by the way Wenger was ousted from his role as Arsenal’s manager, so we understand how he feels after such a betrayal.

However, he needs to forgive the club and return as one of its heroes of the modern era.

