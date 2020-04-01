Arsenal could be clear to sign Dejan Lovren.

Arsenal could reportedly be in the clear to complete the transfer of Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren – if they want him.

Quite why we’d pursue the error-prone Croatian after his highly unconvincing Anfield career is beyond me, but these particular transfer rumours don’t seem to be going away.

Lovren is being linked again with Arsenal as well as other clubs by the Daily Mail, who add that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp won’t get in his way if he decides to move on.

The Reds clearly don’t seem too bothered about losing Lovren, and that should be another warning sign to us about trying to bring him in.

Of course, Arsenal badly need to strengthen in defence, but this particular signing surely wouldn’t count as strengthening at all.

Lovren is already 30 so won’t be making any drastic improvements to his game any time soon, and it’s hard to see how he’s any better than the likes of Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

One would hope we’re only looking at the former Southampton man as a Plan B option if our other targets cannot be secured, and the Mail’s report suggests we won’t have too much trouble completing this deal if that does end up being the case.