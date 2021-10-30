“Deleting their tweets” Ian Wright mocks fans who didn’t believe in Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale forced his doubters to eat their words after making some stunning saves in Arsenal’s 2-0 win at Leicester this afternoon.

The Englishman joined the Gunners in the last transfer window, but after being relegated twice from the Premier League with Bournemouth and Sheffield United, not every Gooner wanted him at the club.

Some wanted a top goalkeeper and several thought he wasn’t good enough.

Twitter was one place where frustrated fans vented their anger at the signing of the England international.

However, now that he has become the backbone of the current Arsenal team, several of the naysayers are changing their minds.

Ian Wright could tell that Ramsdale has shut the mouths of those who didn’t want him at the club initially and he mocked them by claiming he could see them deleting their tweets now.

The Arsenal legend tweeted: “Certain man are deleting their tweets!!!!!

“Big Aaron Ramsdale” alongside laughing and love emojis.

Apart from Ramsdale, most of Mikel Arteta’s signings have been in solid form at the club this season.

Credit to him considering that he wasn’t initially seen as someone who has a good judgement in buying players.

Now we can trust him whenever he wants a player, even if we think the player in question isn’t good enough for us.