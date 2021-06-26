‘Delighted’ Tierney signs Arsenal extension – Now we must secure Smith-Rowe

Although everyone has been talking about Ben White and other possible arrivals at Arsenal this summer, Mikel Arteta and Edu have been quietly securing Arsenal’s future by signing up all our young stars to long-term contracts.

So far in the last year they have secured Bukayo Saka, Falorin Balogun, Rob Holding and Gabriel Martinelli, and yesterday it was announced that Kieran Tierney has also joined the long-term club, and the left-back could not hide his pleasure in signing on the dotted line.

He told Arsenal.com: “It feels amazing,”

“Firstly, when the manager came to me and said, ‘We want you to extend your deal, we’re so happy with how you’ve come along’ it was just amazing for me to hear because I’ve worked hard since I joined.

“I had a hard first season with injuries and COVID, but last season it really picked up for me, and the club have been brilliant with me, so I am more than happy to extend it. I’m absolutely delighted.

“I think the vision of the club, where it wants to go, and the expectations of the club [are why I signed[. Where I want to be in football is at the top. There’s no doubt about it, we’re not where we want to be just now, but we’re going in the right direction.

“The way the club is run from the inside is amazing. I love everyone. I love all of the staff, I love all of the players, I love the manager and just working with them is an absolute joy. Being happy in life speaks for a lot and I am happy, so I was more than happy to commit my future [to the club].”

Now the only really important youngster that needs to join that illustrious list is our new exciting Number Ten Emile Smith-Rowe.

We all know he loves the club, but the longer we wait for him to commit himself then the longer we will get jittery, especially as we keep hearing about Aston Villa trying to convince him to move to the Midlands.

Please Emile, make us all happy please and sign da ting!