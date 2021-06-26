‘Delighted’ Tierney signs Arsenal extension – Now we must secure Smith-Rowe

Although everyone has been talking about Ben White and other possible arrivals at Arsenal this summer, Mikel Arteta and Edu have been quietly securing Arsenal’s future by signing up all our young stars to long-term contracts.
So far in the last year they have secured Bukayo Saka, Falorin Balogun, Rob Holding and Gabriel Martinelli, and yesterday it was announced that Kieran Tierney has also joined the long-term club, and the left-back could not hide his pleasure in signing on the dotted line.
He told Arsenal.com: “It feels amazing,”
“Firstly, when the manager came to me and said, ‘We want you to extend your deal, we’re so happy with how you’ve come along’ it was just amazing for me to hear because I’ve worked hard since I joined.
“I had a hard first season with injuries and COVID, but last season it really picked up for me, and the club have been brilliant with me, so I am more than happy to extend it. I’m absolutely delighted.
“I think the vision of the club, where it wants to go, and the expectations of the club [are why I signed[. Where I want to be in football is at the top. There’s no doubt about it, we’re not where we want to be just now, but we’re going in the right direction.
“The way the club is run from the inside is amazing. I love everyone. I love all of the staff, I love all of the players, I love the manager and just working with them is an absolute joy. Being happy in life speaks for a lot and I am happy, so I was more than happy to commit my future [to the club].”
Now the only really important youngster that needs to join that illustrious list is our new exciting Number Ten Emile Smith-Rowe.
We all know he loves the club, but the longer we wait for him to commit himself then the longer we will get jittery, especially as we keep hearing about Aston Villa trying to convince him to move to the Midlands.
Please Emile, make us all happy please and sign da ting!
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
The future is bright, when you have a bright young manager and strong hardy lads playing for the pride of the badge. Just waiting for the merchants of doom – Leno, Xhaka, Elneny, Willian, Kolasinac, Torrera, Laca, Eddie, Soares to pave way for genuine footballers and we will challenge anyone one for the title 2022-23. Wishing you all the very best Kieren!
I don’t think you are writing from planet earth
Well it is good to dream and be hopeful
I salute your optimism though far away from reality
Now we need some good headers to connect with Tierney’s long crosses
About Smith-Rowe, I’m afraid Maddison, Aouar and Sabitzer rumors are affecting his decisions
Saliba and Martineli effects his division more than mere rumours
Smith-Rowe started in many games last season, so why should he be worried about a loanee and Martinelli who’ll get his turn this upcoming season
Yes Martineli was a starter at a point too
And a better baller then
Why should their rumours affect him? What makes you think those aforementioned names would take the Epl by storm?. But his injury record might be a problem, there are no guarantee that he shall stay fit all season long. If he is so confident of himself (which I believe he is), he shouldn’t be scared of little competition in the team because he had already shown us he could only get better. He stepped out of the shadows last season and lit everywhere with his skills, so I personally don’t think he would be scared of them but rather uses them as an inspiration and platform to get better
I’m just glad Tierney 💕 is sorted
That’s actually great news! He’s one of the 3 best players at the club. And I don’t see why ESR wouldn’t sign the extension, he’s been praised left and right and gotten minutes.
At least they’re handling internal dealings well. Unless they sell Saliba, ofc.