Demand is leading to football fans being sort of conned by the rich and powerful

I am between a rock and a hard place on the subject of greed and morality in the game as expressed in this article here by Jon Fox. In many ways, the advent of the Premier League and Sky bringing live games and a new worldwide audience ensured that the best talent was being played in England week in, week out.

How right it is that we have been branded ‘customers’. But us customers have a deep, emotional relationship with our club. It is not a franchise like they have in America, but part of the fabric in many cases, of our social history, handed down through generations. Yet as customers, we are getting a raw deal if so much of our sports package money goes into the pockets of so few. For every supporter that shouts, ‘pay him what he wants’ fails to realise that the money ultimately comes out of our pockets as Sky/BT/etc put up their prices again and again

It was mentioned in a previous post that the Little Mixes of this world have zero talent and still earn millions. Demand, I would argue is the driving force in that I can pay to see them in concert or download their music for a fee if I wish but what I don’t have to do is pay to watch them on TV. Again, I can watch most top-rated comedians on the box and not be obliged to pay. The Beeb gets a licence fee and ITV receives advertising revenue to run their businesses.

Most of us have little choice if we want to watch Arsenal and even then it is only certain fixtures. It isn’t like purchasing an imaginary Arsenal TV season ticket. We either have to PAY or be prepared to watch MOTD, Sky and BT not only charge us but get millions more in advertising. It is a sort of con.

It has made all PL clubs richer and in the process has lined their collective pockets from the rest of us.

I was speaking to my husband about our post Covid lives – whenever that is – and we both agreed that all our lives will be changed forever. I cannot see how football can come out anything but poorer from this, especially if the population will be paying for this calamity for at least a generation in either reduced services and/or increased taxes.

An article by SueP

