Piers Morgan has claimed that Arsenal should be considering sacking Mikel Arteta at the end of the season, not offering him an improved contract.

It has recently been reported that the Gunners are lining up a new deal for the Spaniard before the summer, with his current deal set to run until the summer of 2023.

It has been a torrid month in north London however. We’ve seen ourselves dumped out of both domestic cup competitions by Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, as well as dropping to sixth in the Premier League table, with Tottenham sat level on points with us in seventh having played a match less, and our season is literally in the balance now.

Despite the fans worries about our current standing, the club looks set to stand by their manager, but Piers Morgan believes that his job shouldn’t be as secure as is being reported, and we should in fact be considering replacing him this summer if he doesn’t achieve the minimum of a top four finish.

“For all his tough guy talk and endless “trust the process” bull****, Arteta’s so far been a demonstrable failure at Arsenal,” Morgan wrote in his column at The Sun.

“He’s been in charge for two years and 114 matches now — and has a win record of just 53 per cent, less than Wenger’s, whose last decade was woeful, and Unai Emery’s.

“Yes, he won the FA Cup within months of taking over (thanks to two goals by Aubameyang). But for a club like Arsenal, it’s winning the Premier League and Champions League that matters and on which real success should be judged.

“In Arteta’s first half-season, we finished eighth. Last season, we finished eighth again and didn’t qualify for any European competition for the first time in 26 years.

“This season, despite Arteta splashing out £150million on new players, we’re sixth and already out of both domestic cups.

“If we don’t make the top four this season, and even that “achievement” seems such a lowly ambition for a supposed big club, then he shouldn’t be given a pay rise, he should be sacked.”

It’s a difficult situation. On one hand, you can claim that three seasons without qualifying for the Champions League for Arsenal is unforgiveable, and on the other you could actually take into account the gradual work that has been completed by the boss.

Arteta has done a lot of difficult jobs, offloading a number of difficult players, all under minimal transfer budgets, and the biggest achievement in my eyes is the fact that he has persuaded the owners to offer up a transfer budget that could well make us relevant going forwards.

Prior to this season, our spending hasn’t been anything close to what our rivals were offering up, and yet there was shock that we were being left behind, and while I can’t defend what we have had to endure in January, I do think it would be absurd to quit now.

Do you believe Arteta has done enough to warrant a new deal?

Patrick

