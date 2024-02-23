Denilson reveals how casually Thierry Henry trained yet always delivered for Arsenal

Former Arsenal midfielder Denilson has opened up on training with Thierry Henry at the club.

The Brazilian played for the Gunners between 2006 and 2013, so he played alongside some legendary Arsenal players, two of whom are Gilberto Silva and Henry.

He had the privilege of training with them and learning from some of the best players available in the Premier League.

He was speaking about his spell at the club in a recent interview and revealed Henry was not so keen on training extra hard and instead focused on other stuff, yet he did well in games.

The Brazilian said, as quoted by Sport Witness:

“I loved Henry. Gilberto Silva was a great player and friend. He helped me a lot from the moment I arrived at Arsenal. He talked to me, informed me, and corrected me on the pitch. Henry, on the other hand, wasn’t one for spending a lot of time doing incredible things in training.

“He preferred to go for massages or read a book. But on the pitch, he’d go off the charts and help solve games a lot.”

Henry was a generational talent and had enough gifts to influence games even if he did not train well.

Some players are like this, and the most important thing will always be how players perform in matches.

Other footballers are not the best trainers, but they are still effective during matches, which is why their managers cannot bench them.

