Denmark “have a chance against England” in Kathrine Kuhl’s Women’s World Cup debut

Arsenal Women’s 19 year old midfielder Katherine Kuhl was selected for the 23-strong Denmark national team squad, for the Women’s World Cup 2023, which kicks off this month in Australia & New Zealand. This is Kuhl’s senior debut at a World Cup.

Denmark hope to count on their experience to excel in this year’s World Cup. After a poor performance in the 2022 Euros, where Denmark failed to progress from the group stages, they are back playing in the Women’s World Cup 16 years after they last did.

Fortunately, after the Euro disappointments, the Danes had a revolutionary World Cup qualifier, going eight games unbeaten, winning each, scoring 40 goals, and only conceding 2.

That top form is what Lars Sondergaard hopes his team will have in the biggest showpiece in Women’s Football. Denmark are in Group D and have to get the better of England, China, and Haiti to get past the group stages. Of course, England’s European Champions are their biggest threat, but Sondergaard believes his team is now ready to play against such formidable opponents.

“We are up against tough opponents, but that’s the experience we now have to test a little bit,” Sondergaard told Women’s Soccer Coaching.

“I hope we see it as a possibility to show the world what we can do. I guess we will play in Sydney in front of a full stadium. It is going to be a big experience.

“In our preparation this year, we have played against teams like Sweden, Norway, France, and Japan and had very close games.

“We could have lost all games, but we could also have won all games. I think we have come closer to those teams.

“That also means we have come closer to England. So I also see it that we have a chance against England.”

Other than the England Lionesses, the Danes know Haiti and China shouldn’t be taken lightly, as their unpredictability could be problematic.

“We are used to playing only European teams. The players are playing in Europe, and they are playing against mostly European players and the culture,” added Sondergaard. “Now we are going to go up against two completely different cultures in Haiti and China. We know they will be fully prepared for it. I think we are prepared for it, too.

“It is exciting to play against other cultures. It’s something completely different to just playing European teams.

“I think there is a realistic possibility we can go through if we play to our best.”

Denmark opens their World Cup account against China at Perth Rectangular Stadium on July 22nd, after which they’ll play England at Stadium Australia on July 28th and then end their group games against Haiti at Perth Rectangular on August 1st.

Good luck at your first World Cup Kathrine!

