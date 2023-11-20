Denmark manager confirms they are watching Arsenal’s ten-goal U16 hero

Arsenal youngster Chidozie Obi-Martin made history recently when he scored ten goals in a U16 game.

He is the latest in a long list of talented players the Gunners are grooming in their academy.

The 15-year-old already plays for the U19 and U21 sides and is set for a big future.

He is eligible for Denmark, England and Nigeria, and all three countries would be paying close attention to his development.

As the news of his exploit in that game made the rounds, the Denmark senior national team manager was asked about the player.

Surprisingly, he revealed he already knew about the teenager and they were following him closely.

Kasper Hjulmand said to Bold:

“I know him well and have seen him play. As with many 15-year-olds, this is a guy that I know well in our system.”

Obi-Martin has made the world know his name and he now has to work harder to reach his full potential.

There is no pressure on him to break into the first team, but if he keeps dominating youth football, that could happen soon.

It is also too early to discuss where his international future lies. He needs to focus more on developing his game and making his first team debut, which is unlikely to come soon.

