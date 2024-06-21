Denmark’s Arsenal-supporting MoM against England could be our perfect next midfielder

There’s a huge chance Arsenal may end up recruiting a No. 6 and not an 8 to take their midfield to the next level. According to reports, we can expect a significant midfield signing, as the focus is now on taking Arsenal’s engine room to the next level.

Having said that, who should we target as our No. 6? Can we agree that top defensive midfielder targets like Martin Zubimendi and Bruno Guimaraes are players whose deals we may find had to pull off? There’s a suggestion Zubimendi is still undecided about moving to the Emirates, while Guimaraes’ £100 million fee may be too hefty.

So, which midfielder can we look at? Why don’t we go for Sporting Lisbon’s midfield engine, Morten Hjulmand? This is the Danish midfielder who scored against England the other day at the Euros and was named as Man of the Match. Sporting Lisbon may want as much as £80 million to let him go. But if we can land him, we will certainly be recruiting a midfielder who’s proven himself to be a ball-winner, a progressive passer, he’s excellent at clipping crosses from deep, he’s a powerful carrier, he’s excellent at ball striking, of which he has controlled aggression, he’s technically secure, and most of all, he’s an Arsenal fan (as his tattoo suggests).

Hjulmand said in January this year: “When I started watching football, Arsenal had a fantastic team and Patrick Vieira was the captain and played in midfield. He was and is a great inspiration for me.

“My father had supported Arsenal for many years, and we started watching the games when we were younger. Thierry Henry was also an incredible player to watch.”

Though the plan may be to sign him as a 6, it is worth noting that he’s a hybrid 6 or 8 — a “do it all’ midfielder. As a 6, he could set Declan Rice free. The Englishman could continue in a free role, where he was a hit last season.