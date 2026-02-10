Dennis Bergkamp advises Arsenal with Wenger’s words

Dennis Bergkamp has reflected on his time at Arsenal and shared advice for the current squad as they aim to secure the Premier League title. The Dutch forward, who played for the Gunners between 1995 and 2006, enjoyed a highly successful spell at the club, winning multiple trophies, including three Premier League crowns. He was also part of the famous Arsenal side that completed the 2003/2004 season unbeaten, a team that remains a benchmark in English football.

Bergkamp understands what it takes to triumph in the league and is well placed to offer guidance to Arsenal as they seek to end their long wait for another title. The Gunners currently hold a six-point lead over Manchester City, and maintaining that advantage will be crucial if they are to lift the trophy at the end of the season.

Advice from an Arsenal legend

While it remains to be seen how consistently Arsenal can continue to win, Bergkamp has offered words of wisdom to help the squad stay focused. He said, as quoted by ESPN: “The danger is, of course, that people start to talk about the last few seasons. If the players let that come to you, if you are going to mention it yourself, for example, then the players will know. I know what Arsene [Wenger] always said: ‘Every game is a final, just focus on the next game’. That is the main thing now.”

Preparing for the challenges ahead

Bergkamp added that while Manchester City remain a threat, he believes other teams are unlikely to keep pace with Arsenal’s form. “I wouldn’t be too worried because I feel the other teams aren’t strong enough at this moment. [Manchester] City may be coming there. I don’t think other teams could catch them because they are going to drop points as well. The big games are yet to come. The difficult period is yet to come, so for all the teams, because they are all still in the Champions League and fighting on.”

His guidance emphasises the importance of focus and consistency, reminding Arsenal that each match must be treated with utmost seriousness. By adhering to these principles, the squad can maximise their chances of translating their current advantage into a successful conclusion to the season.