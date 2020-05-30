Dennis Bergkamp reveals how Arsene Wenger caused Arsenal’s decline

Dennis Bergkamp has revealed that Arsenal’s decline after winning the Premier League and reaching the Champions League final in 2006 under Arsene Wenger boils down to the Frenchman’s tactical changes.

Wenger was Arsenal’s manager for more than 20 years and the Frenchman enjoyed several successful campaigns winning the Premier League and other trophies in the first half of his reign.

However, in the latter part of his tenure, the Gunners struggled to compete with the other top teams and the Frenchman was forced to unceremoniously resign in 2018.

Arsenal is still struggling to win anything else apart from the FA Cup and the Emirates Cup and Bergkamp reckons that their struggles under Wenger before he left was because he changed his preferred formation.

The Frenchman enjoyed much success with a 4-4-2 formation, but he later changed that and started using a lone striker, Bergkamp claims that is why they have been struggling.

Martin Keown asked him why Wenger struggled to achieve success in the latter part of his reign, Bergkamp said as reported in the Mail: ‘Arsene started experimenting.

‘Arsenal after 2006, there was too much midfield play. There were no players going into attack, and only one striker who was lonely.’