Departing Bad-boy Guendouzi will regret his fallout with Arteta (Opinion)

So, it seems to me that us poor Arsenal fans are going to be spending the day talking about outgoing players rather than new arrivals, and we will see our wage bill dropping by the minute. If we can even sack our beloved Gunnersaurus to save a few quid, then I am sure the management team will be working their socks off to get as many more overpaid deadwood out the door as possible.
It was always unlikely that we would see Matteo Guendouzi in an Arsenal shirt again after he embarrassed Arteta after our defeat to Brighton, and he may one day regret that when he finds he spends the rest of his career at much lower-level clubs than Arsenal.
According to Charlie Watts in Goal, this will start with a loan move to Hertha Berlin, who finished 10th in the Bundesliga last season, although they did give Bayern Munich a shock yesterday when they only lost 4-3 to a 93rd minute penalty from Lewandowski (he scored all four goals!).
It is evident that Guendouzi’s silly antics have deflected any interest from big clubs in his talent, despite the promise he had shown for a newly arrived youngster from Ligue 2. It is also telling that Arsenal were so happy to get him off the books that there is no loan fee or any option to make the deal permanent at Hertha.
He will have to sort his attitude out and play out of his skin this season in the Bundesliga if he ever hopes to resurrect his career…
Your final paragraph summed it up perfectly Pat.Regardless of his youthful misdemeanors I hope he has a successful season and goes on to prove his many doubters wrong in terms of his footballing ability.In due course he may prove to be a valuable asset even if he never kicks another ball for Arsenal.
I think Arsenal let him go like that to free up space for Non home grown quota.
Edu and Arteta wouldn’t let LT and Douzi go without bringing at least one midfielder in?
Kind of harsh on the young guy, don’t you think. He did what he did, I’ve seen players do worse and it not affect their footballing career one bit. The only thing for certain here is, you haven’t got a clue as to how Matteo’s career is going to turn out. That’s all up to him…
Agree.. he played some really good games for us and some bad for us.. nobody can predict how it will turn out i can imagine that one day he will play for Juve PSG etc. or at worst clubs like Marseille, lyon etc. and even then, i dont think it’s really a downgrade to arsenal now..
And what matteo did at brighton, wasn’t even that bad.. for my taste i even liked that hunger and passion
Lol i dont think he will regret it, its not like arsenal finished as number one last season.. maybe its better to play for Hertha Berlin and then getting to a real Top club where he can win more than Fa cups and community shield and a club where the board really cares about the success of the club..
I dont know what his problem with Arteta was and i trust arteta that it was something serious but the thing about brighton was overblown.. i thought we wanted players who had a bit fight in them? I like some of these players more than 11 goodie-goodie players in the team
Good man NY-Gunner
It’s amazing that all who wrote on Guendouzi are harsh in judgement. As a dad I feel sympathy to the young man and think Wenger wd have done it differently coz he is still a kid. I too have seen many with worse behaviours who made amends and are successful players after that. We are worse off after his departure.
I wish the young lad well at Hertha.
Hopefully he does well there and keeps his head down
Grandad
Attitude is everything. You may be the best player or the best brain, a stinking attitude won’t get you anywhere
Where is Nasri, Adebayor and Song. They were done by bad attitude. So we’ll see same hit Ozil. Ozil had the talent to be a household name but attitude has prevented him to his highest level.
hmmm well lets look where they are:
Nasri: Premier League: 2012, 2014; POTM Dec 2010 France POTY 2010;
Adebayor: Africa POTY 2008; BBC African POTY: 2007
PFA TOTY: 2008
Song: La Liga 2013;
i will leave özil out because i will believe you know what his honours are..
so whats your point again? i accept that attitude is very important but your examples dont work for you
and i think its silly to talk about matteos attitude i have seen much worse
I hope he gets lots of game time in Germany. I’ve always liked him, he has so much potential. So with minutes and coaching, he could very well become a top, top player! Whether he’ll play for us after the loan, who knows, but if not we could make a hefty profit,. Win, win!
Good luck, Matteo 😘
His talent and performance will determine if he ends up in a big or small club not his fallout with Arteta. Gnarby didn’t go straight to Bayern, van Djik didn’t start his career at Liverpool and many more.
Big big fan of Gouendouzi, i dont think he has had much help from Emery or Arteta, maybe he is a hot head, maybe he has an attitude problem, i dont know it all. But, i do think that he has been ostracised very harshly over a few incidents that pale into insignificance, when you consider what utd and Arsenal players got upto during wengers era. Those players didn’t do badly for having an attitude. It is possible tha Gouendouzi will disappear down a sink hole but it is very possible we can end up with egg on our faces, let’s hope its neither.
