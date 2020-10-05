Departing Bad-boy Guendouzi will regret his fallout with Arteta (Opinion)

So, it seems to me that us poor Arsenal fans are going to be spending the day talking about outgoing players rather than new arrivals, and we will see our wage bill dropping by the minute. If we can even sack our beloved Gunnersaurus to save a few quid, then I am sure the management team will be working their socks off to get as many more overpaid deadwood out the door as possible.

It was always unlikely that we would see Matteo Guendouzi in an Arsenal shirt again after he embarrassed Arteta after our defeat to Brighton, and he may one day regret that when he finds he spends the rest of his career at much lower-level clubs than Arsenal.

According to Charlie Watts in Goal, this will start with a loan move to Hertha Berlin, who finished 10th in the Bundesliga last season, although they did give Bayern Munich a shock yesterday when they only lost 4-3 to a 93rd minute penalty from Lewandowski (he scored all four goals!).

It is evident that Guendouzi’s silly antics have deflected any interest from big clubs in his talent, despite the promise he had shown for a newly arrived youngster from Ligue 2. It is also telling that Arsenal were so happy to get him off the books that there is no loan fee or any option to make the deal permanent at Hertha.

He will have to sort his attitude out and play out of his skin this season in the Bundesliga if he ever hopes to resurrect his career…