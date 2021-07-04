‘Depends on the money’ – Bent is mixed on potential signing from Arsenal

Marcus Bent has claimed that he doesn’t expect Everton to make a move for Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin.

The Spaniard is being linked with a move away from North London this summer, although his next club remains uncertain at present.

A return to Spain has been mooted, but as yet there doesn’t appear to be any solid interest in his signature, and while a move to Everton doesn’t strike me as one Bellerin would likely accept, Bent has analysed how he sees a potential move for Bellerin.

Bent told ThisIsFutbol: “Making a move depends on the money, his future and how long he has left on his contract at Arsenal.

“I don’t think Everton want to replace Coleman. That’s the problem.

“There are not too many right-backs at Everton. If Bellerin did come in at Everton, he would want to be in the starting line-up every week.

“I don’t think that is needed and I doubt we’ll be going for him just yet.”

Arsenal have been linked with a possible move for Everton’s Jonjoe Kenny, which may well be the thinking behind a potential move to Goodison Park for Bellerin, but I just can’t see there being any real possibility in such a move.

Do you believe Bellerin would consider a move to Everton? Could the Spaniard still be at the Emirates when the transfer window comes to a close?

